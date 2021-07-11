Warangal: Two thieves held

Warangal: The Central Crime Station (CCS) and Lingala Ghanpur Police on Saturday arrested two women thieves and recovered property worth around Rs 24 lakh including 473 grams of gold ornaments, four mobile phones, and a car from them.

The accused have been identified as Akshinthal Sandhya alias Divya alias Rani and Boya Kavitha. Although the duo belongs to Budhavaripet in Kurnool, they have been residing at LB Nagar in Hyderabad for some time.

Speaking to media persons here, Warangal Commissioner of Police Dr Tarun Joshi said that the accused started to commit thefts in the crowded places and travelling buses and auto-rickshaws after they found it difficult to make a luxury living through their tailoring profession in Kurnool.

The duo used to snatch purses and valuables from handbags by boarding crowded buses and at public places.

Since 2005, Boya Kavitha committed eight thefts, while Sandhya was involved in 16 thefts between 2014 and 2019. After they were released on bail, they had committed another 11 thefts in the last one year.

On a tip-off, the police arrested the duo at Nellutla bypass road under Lingala Ghanpur police station limits.

The CP lauded the efforts of Central Zone DCP Pushpa, ASP Vaibhav Gaikwad, Crime ACP Babu Rao, Inspectors Ramesh Kumar, Sinivas Rao, Vinay Kumar and sub-inspector Deveder for apprehending the accused.