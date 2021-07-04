Warangal: Unesco tag likely for Ramappa temple says Errabelli Dayakar Rao

Warangal: Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao has expressed confidence that the Ramappa temple, the 13th century engineering marvel, named after its architect Ramappa, is in all probability to get the coveted UNESCO's World Heritage Site tag.

In a statement on Saturday, the Minister said that the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is very keen to bring back the glory of Ramappa Temple, a testimony to the architectural elegance of the Kakatiya dynasty.

It may be mentioned here that the Government of India proposed Ramappa Temple located in Palampet village of Mulugu district as its only nomination for the UNESCO's World Heritage Site tag for the year 2019.

"The temple is the best example of the love for art, music and dance patronised by Kakatiyas. The temple was built with bricks so light that they can float on water. The temple is also known for many wonders such as sand box foundations and exquisite carvings," Errabelli said.

Stating that historical sites in Telangana region were neglected in the united Andhra Pradesh, the Minister said that the CM was keen to protect them.

Errabelli said that he along with Tourism Minister Srinivas Goud, MPs Pasunuriyaka, Maloth Kavitha, Banda Prakash, MLC Pochampally Srinivas Reddy and Kakatiya Heritage Trust founder Prof M Panduranga Rao have met the Union Minister of Tourism Prahlad Singh Patel on June 23 and sought Centre's support in obtaining UNESCO's World Heritage Site tag for the Ramappa temple.