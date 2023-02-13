  • Menu
Warangal: Urus to begin today

Warangal: The 467th three-day Urus Dargah (Mashooq Rabbani) celebration is to commence in Warangal on Monday.

All arrangements have been made for the celebrations, Dargah Heads Naveed Baba and Ubed Baba said. The rituals begin with sandal on Monday night.

On the second day, devotees offer prayers at dargah.

The final day events include recitals of Quran, Fateha and Chiraagaan. A large number of Hindu devotees will also attend the urus.

