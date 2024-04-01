Why Dharavath Thanda, questions MLA Yashaswini

Jangaon: “Why the BRS leaders were converging to Dharavath Thanda alone,” Palakurthi MLA M Yashaswini Reddy questioned, after former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao visited a drought-affected farmer on Sunday.

Speaking to media persons, she said that Errabelli Dayakar Rao, T Harish Rao and KCR all chose to console a particular farmer in Dharavath Thanda who only lost crop on half an acre.

“It’s ridiculous to blame the Congress Government for the drought. Congress came to power in December, after the rainy season. The partial collapse of Medigadda barrage also affected irrigation supplies,” she said. “Former minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao failed to complete the Palakurthi and Chennur reservoirs,” she said.

“No farmer received any compensation during the BRS Government,” said the MLA, terming KCR’s claims as a bluff. “KCR who didn’t care to attend the Assembly sessions has finally come out of his farmhouse,” she quipped.

Congress Palakurthi constituency in-charge Hanumandla Jhansi Rajender Reddy termed the KCR’s visit as a political trip ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. “Errabelli who represented Palakurthi for 15 years failed to develop the constituency, she said. Errabelli will go to jail in phone tapping case,” she said.