Will officials dare to touch TRS netas' too?

Warangal: Ever since the district administration has taken up the special drive to demolish illegal structures on stormwater drains in the city, the social media is agog with trolls pitched against certain people's representatives.



The leaders who are who have been targeted have allegedly constructed illegal structures on nalahs. And the moot point is whether the authorities who so far demolished 30-odd illegal constructions would bravely bring down the structures belonging to these ruling party leaders! Indeed it is a piquant situation for the administration and ruling party leaders as the demolition drive is being carried out at the behest of MA&UD Minister K T Rama Rao who inspected the flood-affected areas in Warangal on August 18. KTR himself admitted that hundreds of illegal structures that have come up encroaching upon stormwater drains led to the flooding, and assured the denizens of razing all such unauthorised constructions, besides taking other measures to avoid flooding.

Since then the social media is abuzz pointing to some of the illegal structures allegedly owned by the ruling party leaders or their close ones. The denizens who posted the photos of Wardhannapet MLA Aroori Ramesh's camp office located near tyre retreading centre, Hunter Road, pointed out that the structure was obstructing the nala. It was also found that there was an effort to construct a pipeline on a war-footing note to divert the floodwaters that inundated the area during the recent incessant rains. Another ruling party leader has constructed a building near under-bridge area in Warangal. It is alleged that some buildings near Arya Vysya Bhavan owned by the relatives of Warangal East MLA Nannapuneni Narender were also constructed by encroaching upon nalas.

Warangal Urban District Collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu said: "The demolition drive will go on as per the plan. Action will be taken against the encroachers, irrespective of their position."

It may be mentioned here that the administration which has identified 415 encroachments on four major nalas - Naim Nagar, Bondivagu, Sakarasikunta and Bhadrakali, started demolition drive on immediately after KTR's orders.











