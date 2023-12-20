Withdraw police verification for NTPC workers, demands MLA

Ramagundam: MLA Makkan Singh Raj Thakur promised the NTPC workers that he would discuss the workers’ problems with the authorities and solve them.

The MLA participated in the NTPC workers on Tuesday. The officials have forced the workers to bring the police verification certificate. He demanded that system of police verification certification should be removed. He questioned whether the factory would stop functioning without the certificate. Jobs should be given to the locals without taking a single rupee, he said.

Thakur said that police stopped him from entering the Assembly when he entered into it in the guise of a worker and told the police that he represent Singareni and NTPC workers, and will enter the Assembly in their attire. He demanded the officials to implement each and every agreement. He said that he would help the homeless and build houses for the homeless workers on the hillock at NTPC. The main aim is to solve the problems of the people of Ramagundam constituency, he said.

He thanked the voters for giving a verdict that made every single political leader in the state and all the parties in the state looking towards Ramagundam. He said that soon he will hold a praja darbar in the MLA camp office and solve people’s problems.

The MLA said that he will work for the development of the area in such a way that everyone feels proud. He said that he will talk to the concerned authorities for the construction of ESI Hospital in the area.

Afterwards sweets were distributed to the workers for electing him as MLA. A large number of Congress party leaders, corporators, presidents of various departments, NTPC JAC leaders and workers participated in this programme