Youth feared dead in Bogatha falls in Mulugu

Warangal: The search is on for the 24-year-old youth who went missing in the Bogatha waterfalls in Wajedu Mandal of Mulugu District. Gopinath of Warangal along with his two friends went to see the Bogatha late on Sunday evening.

Although the waterfalls has been closed for visitors since the outbreak of Covid-19, the trio was able to reach the falls through a jungle path, skipping the security. Unaware of the water-level Gopinath ventured into the waters for a bath and washed away in the huge flow. Wajedu Sub-inspector K Tirupathi Rao said that they deployed fishermen to search for Gopinath.