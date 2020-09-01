Youth fell in Bogatha waterfall found dead

Warangal : The body of the youth who went missing in the swirling waters of the Bogatha waterfalls a couple of days ago was found on Tuesday. It may be recalled here that a software employee, Gopichand, a native of Hanamkonda, along with his two friends went to see the waterfalls on Sunday evening.

Although the forest department had closed the waterfalls for the visitors since the outbreak of coronavirus, the trio reached the falls through a jungle path giving a skip to the security personnel. Unaware of the depth and flow, Gopichand who is in his mid-20s ventured into the waters for a bath, and washed away in it. The police who launched a massive search had finally found his body on Monday morning.