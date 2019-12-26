Woman dies as tractor overturns in Krishna district

Nandigama: In a tragic incident, a woman died in a road accident as the tractor overturned into a canal near Ponnavaram village at Veerullapadu mandal of Krishna district.

In the accident, the tractor driver and other workers got trapped under the vehicle. The locals came forward and rescued them, where one woman by name T Dhanalakshmi died on the spot and four others are said to be in critical condition. The victims were rushed to the hospital in Vijayawada. On receiving the information, the police reached the spot, registered a case and investigating further.