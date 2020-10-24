13-year-old girl gang-raped in UP's Jalaun: Police

Jalaun (UP):A 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two youth in a village under the Kuthaund police station area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Saturday.

The girl, a student of Class 9, was alone at home on Thursday night when the accused allegedly barged in and raped her, the police said.

As the girl raised an alarm, the neighbours rushed into the house, caught hold of one of the accused and handed him over to the police, while the other accused was nabbed on Friday, the police said.

On the basis of a complaint from the girl's father, an FIR was lodged, Kuthaund Staion House Officer (SHO) Arun Tiwari said.

The victim was sent for a medical examination on Friday, he said, adding that the accused have claimed that they are around 16 to 17 years of age, which is yet to be ascertained.

If found minor, they will be sent to a juvenile home, the SHO said.