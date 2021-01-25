40 kg ganja seized, 1 arrested in Bengal

Jalpaiguri (WB):One person has been arrested and 40 kg of ganja seized from his possession in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district, police said on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, Special Task Force personnel intercepted a Bihar-bound vehicle coming from Tripura at Haldibari More in Jalpaiguri town on Sunday night and seized the cannabis worth Rs 5 lakh and arrested the driver, a police officer said.

Further investigation is underway, he added.