6-yr-old raped by neighbour in UP's Muzaffarnagar
A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a youth in her neighbourhood in Shamli district, police said on Sunday.
The victim's mother alleged that the accused lured the girl with Rs 10, following which he took her to a nearby place to commit the crime, Superintendent of Police Nityanand Rai said.
The youth has been arrested, Rai said, adding that the girl was sent for post-mortem.
A case has been registered against him under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, the SP said.
