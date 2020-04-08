7 people attempt suicide over lockdown effect in Salem district

Amid of Coronavirus, the lockdown has made people stay at home, avoiding unnecessary roaming on the streets. Now, these conditions have become suffocation for some people as they can't come out and can't stay at home, which led them to depression. In a similar situation, seven members, including five women, have allegedly attempted suicide at Salem district in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday.

With the outbreak of Coronavirus positive cases, the TN government is strictly implementing lockdown, where the police are booking cases and seizing vehicles of the people who come on the roads unnecessarily.

In this context, a person named Ayyanar Malai (50) of Kattukottai village in Salem district has attempted suicide by consuming poisonous plant mixing in water. The locals noticed and rushed him to the government hospital. Manikantan (24), a native of Pethanaickenpalayam village in Attur has tried to commit suicide by consuming poison.

Suhasini (18) a resident of Chaturangapatti has attempted suicide by taking potassium sulfate pesticide. Rajeshwari (35) of Narasingapuram has consumed poison. In another incident, Sudha (32) who also belongs to Narasingapuram has attempted suicide.

Priyanka (28) of Pattudurai village in Talavasal mandal in Salem district has tried to commit suicide, and another woman by name Tenmoli (32) who also belong to the same town has attempted suicide by consuming pesticides. It's reported that all these people have attempted suicide as they were depressed over staying at home due to lockdown.