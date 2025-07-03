Alarming Incident in Pune: Intruder Targets Home, Leaves Message

Pune rape case news: The alleged perpetrator of the rape was a 22-year old woman who lived in a posh housing society in Pune. Police say the accused broke into the woman's house after she entered to check for an OTP on her phone. The woman was subjected to sexual violence, after which the accused fled.

Several reports claim that the accused sprayed a substance on the woman's skin and she fell unconscious as he fled.

Rajkumar Shinde said that police had registered a Pune rape case in the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section relating to rape and assaulting a female. Yesterday, at around 7:30pm, a delivery man with a bank bag reached the apartment of a woman aged 22. He closed the door when she entered to retrieve the PIN from the courier. This case is being investigated by ten teams: five teams from the Crime Branch and five teams from zonal units. Since 7.30pm, the woman was unconscious. To check (if anything was sprayed onto her), forensic experts were called. In the woman's mobile phone, a selfie was discovered. "We are analysing it," said he.

A case of rape, assault and criminal intimidation under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered, a police official said on Friday. DCP Shinde said the police are doing their best to trace the culprit and sought the public’s help in this regard, adding that if anyone has any information about the person, they can reach out to the police at any time. “The victim was counseled and provided with medical and other help. Pune police also advised the courier company to take necessary steps to verify any person who is in the garb of their employee to avoid such an incident in future,” he added.

The Pune rape news has once again brought into question the safety of women in society apartments. Calls for stricter verification of delivery boys and enhanced security have been made.