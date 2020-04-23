Andhra fisherman died due to cardiac arrest during lockdown in Gujarat

The national-wide lockdown imposing to curb the spread of the Coronavirus has hit hard on the lives of poor and migrant workers. So far, many died without seeing their beloved families members. In a similar incident, a young man from Srikakulam district has died without seeing his newborn child.

Going into the details, a fisherman named M Kamaraju (23), who belongs to D Matsyalesam village in Etcherla mandal here in the district, he takes cares of his family by doing fishing.

As part of the fishing, he, along with other fishermen, went to Veraval coastal line of Gujarat in last January. Before he ventures into the sea, his wife was pregnant, and when he left, she gave birth to a girl child in February.

With this, Kamaraju planned to return home in the last week of March, and by that time a national-wide lockdown imposes, with this, he got stuck in Gujarat.

In this context, Kamaraju fell sick and died due to heart attack. The other fishermen disclosed his death news to the family members in Srikakulam. As there was no possibility to bring the body to the native place, the funeral was held in Gujarat.