Bar security guard held for selling liquor during lockdown in Bengaluru

The police have arrested a security guard for stealing and selling liquor bottles from a bar and restaurant near Yelahanka in Bengaluru. The accused identified as Krishna (36), a native of Nagamangal.

According to the sources, the accused Krishna stays in a room above the bar and use to steal alcohol bottles of various brands and sell them to his contacts.

After noticing public movement around the bar at the night time, the police found suspicious and sent a dummy customer who confirmed the sale of the liquor by the security guard. With the information, the police conducted the surprise ride and found Krishna selling liquor bottles for three times more than the actual price.

In the raid, the police have seized 220 alcohol bottles, which include wine, beer, tins, tetra packs of various brands worth nearly Rs 50,000. On the incident, the police have registered a case against the accused, bar owner, and casher and investigating further.