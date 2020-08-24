Bengaluru police arrested three for selling marijuana

Bengaluru: The police attached to Suddagunte Palya, Bengaluru arrested three persons and recovered three kg marijuana and 950 gram of marijuana oil from them while they were trying to sell it to customers in Bengaluru.



The arrested have been identified as Deepuraj (36), a resident of Bengaluru, Prabakar (36) and Kamaraju (21) both resident from Andara Pradesh.

According to police, they received information about the sale of marijuana near educational institutions and Corporate companies from many days.

This forced the Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant and Additional Commissioner S Murugan to form a special team to nab the culprit.

Based on the confirmed sources on Posing as customers, the Suddagunte Palya policemen in plainclothes approached them and nabbed Deepuraj on Thursday red-handed with packs worth 30 thousand of marijuana near Accenture company, BG Road Bengaluru.

Further interrogation of Deepuraj had made the police two more culprits on Saturday late night. Around 3 Kg of marijuana and 950 gram of marijuana oil was recovered from them.

They were produced before a magistrate and were remanded in judicial custody. Suddagunte Palya police have registered a case and are further investigating.