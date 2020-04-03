CISF constable died of heart attack in Jharkhand

In a tragic incident, a CISF constable working at Ranchi in Jharkhand has died due to heart attack on Wednesday night. The deceased identified as R Gopi (27), a native of Chinthayapalem village in Karlapalem mandal of Guntur district. On hearing his death news, Goip's family members expressed deep shock.

Going into the details, R Gopi is the elder son of R Venkat Rao and Rama Devi of Chinthayapalem. In March 2017, he got selected as CISF constable and completed training from Rajasthan and got posting at NTPC in Ranchi.

Speaking on the occasion, Gopi's parents told that he phoned them on Wednesday around 10 pm and said he came to duty at 9 pm. On the same day, at 10:45 pm, his officials called us and said that Gopi's health condition is not well and he has been taken to the hospital.

Later, again at 11:45 pm, they called back and informed that Gopi died of a heart attack in the hospital. On hearing the tragic news, parents and other family members expressed deep shock and said that Gopi had never fallen ill.

Gopi got married to Lakshmi Sravani of Prakasam district in May 2019, and his last visit to home town was on the Sankranthi festival last January. Gopi's wife is currently in Ranchi, and his body is expected to reach Chinthayapalem on Friday night, family members said.