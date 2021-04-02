Couple commits suicide in Uttar Pradesh district

Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh):The bare bodies of a 21-year-old married woman and her lover have been found in an abandoned hut outside their village.

The couple apparently committed suicide because an empty sachet of rat position was found near the bodies.

The woman was married against her wishes six months ago.

The post mortem report, on Thursday, has "suggested the possibility of poisoning". Their viscera samples have been preserved and will be sent for lab examination, a police officer said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Bareilly, Rohit Singh Sajwan, told reporters that prima facie, it appeared that the couple has committed suicide because their families were against their relationship and the girl was married elsewhere.

He said that no one from their families has come forward to register a police complaint.

The SSP said, "But we are also investigating the possibility of foul play. We have checked their conversations and it is clear that they were in contact even after the marriage."

According to villagers, the woman's family had forcibly married her to a man of her caste after they came to know about her affair with a Muslim man.

The woman had returned home for Holi and went missing on Tuesday. Their bodies were found on Wednesday evening.

A family member of the youth said that the village Panchayat had decided that the woman should be married elsewhere and the youth was asked to leave the village.