Delhi man kills wife in front of 4-yr-old child, attempts suicide

New Delhi:A 28-year-old woman was brutally murdered by her husband in front of her 4-year-old child in Dwarkas Dabri. The husband later attempted suicide by cutting his veins but was rushed to hospital by the Delhi Police on time

The incident was reported at around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday when the neighbours heard Soni Devi crying for help. When they reached the spot they saw her lying on the floor while her 33-year-old husband Bhanu Pratap was seen bleeding after he attempted suicide by cutting his veins. The four-year-old child was in the same room when the incident happened.

"The couple was married 5-year-ago but was having an estranged relationship and the husband was living separately from his wife for the past one year. The husband was living in Khajuri Khas and visited his wife on the day of the incident. The man hit his wife with a blunt object. The exact reason for the argument would be clear once the husband is fit for statement," said DCP Dwarka Santosh Kumar Meena.

The accused Bhanu Pratap was rushed to the hospital where he is undergoing treatment. The police said that the child is with her maternal aunt who lives nearby.

A case of murder has been registered against the man at Dabri police station. The arrest of the accused would be made once he is discharged from the hospital.