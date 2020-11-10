Gurugram: Man kills wife, wraps body in blanket

Gurugram: In a gruesome incident in Gurugram, a man allegedly killed his wife, wrapped her body in a blanket and fled the spot.

The landlord of the house informed the police after a foul smell began to emanate from the couple's room on Tuesday.

A team of Sector-5 police reached the spot, broke open the lock of the room and discovered that a body was lying on the floor wrapped in a blanket. Later, it was sent for custody.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as 35-year-old Naina Sunwar, a native of Nepal, who was residing with her husband Bharat Thapa in a rented accommodation at the Ashok Vihar Phase-3 area.

Bharat used to sell chowmein and burgers at a nearby market.

"On Tuesday morning the owner of the house Sukhpal was walking in the first-floor gallery. There he found that a foul smell was coming from the couple's room which was locked for the last four days," police said.

When Sukhpal peered inside the room, he saw that someone was sleeping wrapped inside the blanket. He immediately informed the police.

"Police reached the spot and broke open the lock of the room and recovered the body of the victim. The probe team also noticed some strangulation marks on her neck. During the probe, the neighbours told the police that the couple's room was locked for the last four days and the woman's husband has also been missing since then. The reason behind the crime is yet to be known," Subhash Boken, spokesperson of the Gurugram police said.

"We are investigating the matter and searches are on to nab the man. Further probe is on," he added.