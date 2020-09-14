Hyderabad: Nine inter-state cyber fraudsters arrested

Hyderabad: The Cyber Crime Department (CCD) of Rachakonda police on September 9 arrested nine inter-state cyber fraudsters from Madhya Pradesh and brought them to Hyderabad on Saturday on prisoner transit warrant.



The accused were identified as Shivshankar, Abhishek, Abhilash, Rohit, Bhavesh, Vinek Pateriya, Athar Hayat, Atul Pateriya and Rahul.

According to police, the accused persons were involved in luring gullible people over call and siphoning off money from their accounts after the gullible provided them with their user id and password.

CCD in the month of March received a complaint from Koti Siva Kakani, who alleged that he got a call from the accused persons who informed him that they were executives of Top Global Research Company and will help him in getting huge profits within 4-6 months of investments.

The victim believed the words of the accused persons and opened a Demat account and provided the details of the account while sharing his user ID and password as he was lured by the fraudsters. This way, the victim lost an amount of Rs 9, 60,000 from his account. He then realised that he was cheated and filed a complaint, informed the police.

Based on the complaint, the investigation began and by using the advanced tools and techniques of cyber security it was known that the accused gang members worked for Shyam Sharma, a native of Gwalior, MP who started a fake firm named Money Seizer in 2017 and later changed the name to Top Global Research and hired these nine persons to call the gullible and cheat them, said the Inspector of cybercrime, KV Vijay Kumar.

He said, "Special teams were formed and with the help of local police we arrested the accused gang under sections 417, 419, 420 of IPC and section 66A & 66D of IT Act and were produced before the court."