Hyderabad: Task force nabs 5 thieves

Hyderabad: The East Zone task force on Wednesday arrested five persons for committing a theft from a person by stabbing him in his abdomen. The task force recovered a net cash of Rs 2, 60,000 from their possession and the weapon used in committing the offence. The accused were identified as, Farooq Pasha, Fayaz Imran, Amer Khan, Waseem and Abdul Khadar while the other accused Sameer is absconding.

The Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad, Anjani Kumar, in a press conference said that the main accused Farooq Pasha is the kingpin of the entire crime committed by colluding with other accused persons.

He said, "The main accused was a pharmacist and due to his meagre income he was suffering, so one day he noticed that another shop owner opposite his shop was taking out huge cash from the drawer, placing it in a bag. After placing cash in the bag, the victim used to walk home."

"The accused then hatched a conspiracy to steal the money from the victim and in order to do that he gathered his friends. On July 4 (Saturday) when the victim was walking after closing his shop, the accused followed him and his friends intercepted him at Putlibowli. Before the victim could react, the accused stabbed him in his abdomen and fled the scene with the cash," informed the officer.

However, the task force received a tip-off about the gang and apprehended them. They were then handed over to Afzalgunj police for further proceedings.