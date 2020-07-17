Kamareddy: Man murders elder brother for property

Kamareddy: A man murdered his brother in Tippapur village of Bhiknur mandal on Wednesday night and surrendered before the police. The deceased was identified as Kuchunapalli Rajaiah (55) and the accused was K Shankar.



According to villagers, three brothers - Rajaiah, Pochaiah and Shankar – were farmers in Tippapur village. Shankar, who was working in Gulf for about 10 years, had recently returned. Rajaiah and Shankar were at loggerheads for some time over boundaries of their fields, which are adjacent. Besides, Shankar wanted to acquire his brother's land also, who was childless and thought of killing his brother.

As Rajaiah's wife went to neighbouring village on some work on Wednesday, Shankar came to Rajaiah's house on Wednesday night with liquor. Both had consumed liquor and later Shankar hit Rajaiah's head and later stabbed him with a machete. Later, Shankar surrendered before the police.

After knowing Rajaiah's murder, villagers attacked Shankar's house and tried to destroy it. Police intervened and stopped them.

DSP Lakshminarayana reached the spot and reviewed the situation. Police registered a case and investigation is on.