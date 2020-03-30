Man beats girlfriend's son to death in Kurnool

In a tragic incident, a man allegedly killed his girlfriend's son by beating him to death in Kurnool town. According to the sources, Farooq, who belongs to the weaker section colony, has developed a friendship with a married woman of Bengaluru through Facebook.

The woman has a three-year-old son and divorced with her husband six months ago. As the friendship turned into a love affair, both decided to stay together.

With this, the woman reached Kurnool along with her son and started a living relationship with Farooq. On Sunday night, the woman's son was playing and making noise in the home. Over the behaviour of the child, Farooq gets frustrated and smashes the boys head to the wall.

In the incident, the boy fell unconscious and was immediately rushed to Kurnool government hospital, where doctors declared him already dead. On receiving the information, the police have registered a case and are investigating further.