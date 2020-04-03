Man files complaint against his father over violating lockdown in New Delhi

As a precautionary measure to curb the spread of Coronavirus, the government has announced a national-wide lockdown and urged the people to stay at home and avoid unnecessary coming on the streets.

But still, some people try to come out violating lockdown rules. Recently, a 30-year-old man has filed a police complaint against his father for breaking lockdown. This incident has come into light at Vasant Kunj locality in South West Delhi.

In the complaint, the man stated that he tried to convince his father to stay at home because of the lockdown rules over Coronavirus. However, his 59-year-old father doesn't gives hear to his words and goes out every day for a walk on the streets.

Upon receiving the information, the police reached the complainant's residence, registered a case on his father under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for flouting the lockdown orders.





