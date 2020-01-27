Man held for killing his wife in Karnataka

The police have arrested a man on the charges of killing his wife. This crime has happened at Ankahalli village in Chamarajanagar of Karnataka.

Going into details, a 45-year-old person by name Suresh and his wife Sasikkala (37) resides at Ankahalli. The couple has two children.

Recently, both had a clash where Suresh attacked his wife, and she suffered severe injuries. While on the way to the hospital, Sasikala died.

On receiving the information, the police registered a case and arrested the accused. After the post-mortem, the deceased body was handed over to the family members.

The Sasikala's parents took her body to the in-law's house and held the protest for three days demanding justice for two children. However, after knowing about the murder, Suresh's family members flew away from the village. The complete details of the incident are yet to be identified.