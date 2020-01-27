Top
Trending :
Home  > News > Crime

Man held for killing his wife in Karnataka

Man held for killing his wife in Karnataka
Highlights

The police have arrested a man on the charges of killing his wife. This crime has happened at Ankahalli village in Chamarajanagar of Karnataka.

The police have arrested a man on the charges of killing his wife. This crime has happened at Ankahalli village in Chamarajanagar of Karnataka.

Going into details, a 45-year-old person by name Suresh and his wife Sasikkala (37) resides at Ankahalli. The couple has two children.

Recently, both had a clash where Suresh attacked his wife, and she suffered severe injuries. While on the way to the hospital, Sasikala died.

On receiving the information, the police registered a case and arrested the accused. After the post-mortem, the deceased body was handed over to the family members.

The Sasikala's parents took her body to the in-law's house and held the protest for three days demanding justice for two children. However, after knowing about the murder, Suresh's family members flew away from the village. The complete details of the incident are yet to be identified.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

More From The Hans India

More >>
Canada Man Comes up With Ingenious Idea, Rescues Frozen Kittens With Hot Coffee: isn27 Jan 2020 6:45 AM GMT

Canada Man Comes up With Ingenious Idea, Rescues Frozen Kittens With Hot Coffee: isn't it beautiful?

Inter student found dead under a suspicious condition in Srikakulam district
Inter student found dead under a suspicious condition in...
Assembly sessions: BAC decides to extend the house for one day on Monday
Assembly sessions: BAC decides to extend the house for one day on...
'There will never be another Kobe,' tributes pour as NBA...
Samatha case: Final verdict adjourned to Jan 30
Samatha case: Final verdict adjourned to Jan 30

More From Entertainment

More >>
27 Jan 2020 5:45 AM GMT

'I'm Muslim, My Wife Hindu, My Kids Are Hindustan' said Shah Rukh Khan: Viral Video

Rakhakudu From
Rakhakudu From 'V' Comes As A Saviour…
Gopichand
Gopichand's Seetimaar First Look Out !!
No Sequel for Disco Raja
No Sequel for Disco Raja
Bollywood Stars Greet The Nation With Republic Day Wishes…
Bollywood Stars Greet The Nation With Republic Day Wishes…


Top