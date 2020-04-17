Man kills wife, commits suicide over disputes in West Godavari district

In a tragic incident, a 60-year-old man has killed his wife and later committed suicide over disputes at Avapadu village in Nallajerla mandal of West Godavari district on Thursday.

Going into the details, P Ranga Rao (60) and his wife Kalavathi (58) resides at Avapadu. For some years, the couple runs a wholesale Kirana store in Vijayawada.

After incurring a loss in the business, they moved to Avapadu and are staying in a rented house. It's reported that the couple often quarrels over the property and other disputes. In this context, they were found dead in the house on Thursday morning. On receiving the information, Tadepalligudem Rural police have reached the spot, CI Ravi Kumar and SI Chandrashekar have examined the bodies.

During the investigation, the police found that Ranga Rao murdered Kalavathi by slitting her throat with a knife when she was sleeping on the bed, and later he committed suicide by consuming pesticides.

The further investigation revealed that the couple has a son named Durga Prasad, who got married to a woman and within three months of their wedding a conflict broke out between them and the woman committed suicide by setting herself on fire.

In that incident, Durga Prasad also died as his wife caught him. The couple also has a daughter Krishnakumari, who is currently at Chhattisgarh. Due to the national-wide lockdown, she couldn't attend her parents funeral. The death of the older couple has deeply shocked the family members and the villagers.