Man kills woman for refusing his marriage proposal in TN

Chennai: In a horrific incident, a man has brutally killed a young woman by stabbing her with a knife for refusing his marriage proposal. Later dumped the body in an isolated place. This incident came into light when the deceased father approached the police.

According to the sources, a young woman (17) of Tamil Nadu didn't return home from school on Tuesday. With this, the woman's father has lodged a missing complaint at the local police station.

In the complaint, he raised doubt on a person by name Jafar Shah, who previously harassed his daughter in the name of love. On receiving the information, the police entered into the action and inquired about Jaffer, who was working in an automobile service center.

Through his mobile location, the police tracked that Jaffer is at Valparai in TN, reached the spot and took him into their custody. During the interrogation, Jaffer confessed the crime that he stabbed the woman and dropped the body on the outskirts of the town.

When the police arrived at the crime site, they noticed the woman's dead body lying near the tea plantation. On the incident, the police registered a case and investigating further.