Newlywed couple died after eating pesticides mixed food in Tamil Nadu

In an incident, a newlywed couple has lost their lives after eating pesticides mixed food which occurred accidentally while preparing meals in Tamil Nadu.

Going into the details, Siva Kumar (27) a resident of SR Kandriga village in Ranipet district has recently got married Bharati (22). On Tuesday, Siva Kumar's father Periyasamy brought maida flour to prepare mysore bonda along with pesticides to spray in the farmland and kept them in the house.

Bharati thought both packets as maida flour, mixed them and prepared mysore bonda. After eating the pesticides mixed food, the family members fell ill. Immediately, they were rushed to the local hospital. As the condition was critical, they were shifted to a private hospital in Chennai.

While receiving the treatment, Siva Kumar and his wife Bharati died, and Periyasamy and his wife Lakshmi are said to be in critical condition. Over the incident, Arakkonam police have registered a case and are investigating further. On hearing the death news of newlywed couple, the relatives and villagers expressed deep shock.