One held for posting Coronavirus patient's pic on WhatsApp in Karnataka

The police have arrested a person for posting the pic of a Coronavirus girl patient over his WhatsApp with objectional comments at Vijayapura district in Karnataka.

According to the sources, the accused identified as Anil Rathod (24), who posted the picture of the girl who tested Corona positive with the message "Bad news student got positive."

By putting her photo as WhatsApp status, the accused tried to create fear and intentionally defamed her, which has gone viral. On the incident, the police have registered a case against the accused and took him into their custody.