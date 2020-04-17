One held for raping minor girl during lockdown in Kakinada

The sexual assault against women and minor girls are on the rise during the lockdown period over Coronavirus. Recently, a man has allegedly raped a minor girl in Kakinada of West Godavari district.

According to the sources, a family along with their 8-year-old daughter resides at the lower portion, and a young man stays at the upper part in the building here in the city.

On Thursday, the couple at the lower portion went out on some work and kept their daughter at home. After returning in the evening, they found their daughter was not well.

When they asked her what has happened, the girl disclosed the matter that Ganesh (25), who stays in the upper room, has sexually assaulted her. Immediately, they approached Kakinada Two Town police station and lodged a complaint. Upon receiving the complaint, the police registered a case, took the accused into their custody and sent him to remand.

The accused works as a bus driver for a private school in Kakinada. The police investigation revealed that he earlier involved in a similar act, where he trapped a nurse working at GGH. Later, a cheating case was also booked against him.