Ranga Reddy: Man held for murdering friend over 1,000

Ranga Reddy: Police arrested Anjaneyulu who killed Thatepalli Raju and chopped him into three pieces earlier this week.



According to Shadnagar ACP Surender, the case was solved when police found a wallet of Anjaneyulu in which his aadhar identity was found.

The accused said that the victim was his friend and they had a dispute over Rs 1,000.

The accused said the victim betrayed him by robbing Rs 1,000 from his house when they were consuming alcohol together and this led to murder and chopping Raju into three pieces brutally.