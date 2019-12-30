Six died as car falls into canal due to fog in Noida

Noida: In a tragic incident, six people including two children died in a road accident when their Maruti Ertiga car fell into the canal due to fog near the Dankaur area in Greater Noida of Uttar Pradesh.

The accident happened at around 11:30 pm on Sunday. At the time of the incident, there were 11 members traveling in the vehicle, where six killed including two children and the other five sustained server injuries.

On receiving the information, the police reached the spot, rushed the victims to a local hospital. It's said that poor visibility on the road due to fog is the main reason for the tragedy. The passengers in the car belong to Sambhal district of UP and were on their way to Delhi. On the incident, the police have registered a case and investigating further.