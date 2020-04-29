Student commits suicide in Chittoor district

In a tragic incident, a young woman has committed suicide over becoming upset as her friend stopped talking with her. This crime has happened at Kalakada mandal in Chittoor district on Tuesday.

The deceased identified as Ranjitha (18), who is taking NEET coaching at Chaitanya college in Vijayawada. With the imposing of the lockdown, the campus was closed, and Ranjitha returned home a few days ago.

In this context, she uses to speak to her classmate over mobile every day regularly. But for the last three days, there was no phone from him, and there is no answer when she calls him back.

With this, Ranjitha felt very upset and committed suicide by hanging herself to the ceiling fan when there was no one present in the house on Tuesday. Her mother, who returned home in the evening, found her hanging to the fan. Immediately, the family members approached the police and lodged the complaint. Upon receiving the information, the police registered a case and are investigating further.