Student drowns while swimming with friends in Prakasam district

In a tragic incident, a student drowned while swimming along with his friends at Bhimavaram SC Colony in Ulavapadu Mandal of Prakasam district on...

Ulavapadu: In a tragic incident, a student drowned while swimming along with his friends at Bhimavaram SC Colony in Ulavapadu Mandal of Prakasam district on Sunday. The deceased identified as G Emmanuel (19) who is studying Polytechnic final year by staying at the SC hostel in Ongole.

Recently, he came to the village for a vacation. On Sunday, he attended the church and later went to swimming along with his friends at a pond near Bhimavaram.

While swimming, he went into deep pits that were previously dug out with JCBs. He accidentally fell into those pits and died on the spot. He is the only son of his parents. On the incident, the police have registered a case and investigating further.

