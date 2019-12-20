Telugu girl commits suicide in Bhiwandi

Bhiwandi: In an incident, a young Telugu woman has committed suicide after her boyfriend refused to marry. This incident happened at Bhiwandi city in Thane district of Maharashtra state.

Going into details, Swathi Vemula (21) of Kamatghar and M Sai Chandra (25), a native of Balaji Nagar here in the city have been in love for the past four years. With this, she asked Sai Chandra to marry her, which was refused by him.

Over becoming upset about this, Swathi committed suicide by hanging herself when no one was present in the house on Tuesday. Upon receiving the information, the police have registered a case, took Sai Chandra into their custody and investigating further.