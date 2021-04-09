Top
Thane: Medical officer caught taking Rs 5 lakh bribe

Representational Image

A 55-year-old medical officer of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) was caught red-handed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday while accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh for passing the tender for supply of ventilators for COVID-19 patients, an official said.

Raju Murudkar, who was posted as medical officer (Grade-1) at the civic body, was apprehended by the anti-graft agency in the evening, an official said.

"Murudkar had demanded Rs 15 lakh from the 26-year-old complainant for sanctioning the tender for the supply of 30 ventilators for the TMC," he said.

On Thursday evening, Murudkar asked the complainant to hand over Rs 5 lakh to him at Airoli in Navi Mumbai.

Accordingly, a trap was laid after verification of the complaint and Murudkar was apprehended by the ACB team, he said.

