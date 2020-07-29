Vijayawada: 1,800 liquor bottles seized

Vijayawada: Vissannapeta police on Tuesday seized 1,800 bottles of liquor illegally smuggled from Telangana into Krishna district.



According to information Vissannapeta police stopped a car coming from Telangana near the Vemireddipalli check post and searched the vehicle. They noticed 1800 liquor bottles arranged in the dickey of the car and immediately seized the bottles and the vehicle.

They arrested the two persons and booked a case, said Sub-inspector of police I Lakshman. The district police are vigorously searching the vehicles coming from Telangana to identify the liquor bottles, which was purchased in Telangana state to sell in Andhra Pradesh.