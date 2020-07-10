Vijayawada: Khaini packets worth 18 lakh seized, 6-member gang held

Vijayawada: In spite of the regular raids and search operations conducted by the city police in various parts of the city particularly on Vijayawada-Hyderabad and Vijayawada-Eluru routes, the transport of Gutka, liquor and other banned tobacco products is continues unabated. The smugglers have chosen illegal business of buying and selling the banned products by transporting via Vijayawada.

On Thursday, the Task Force police arrested six persons, who were transporting the banned Khaini packets in a truck from Hyderabad to Vizianagaram district. According to Task Force police, six members gang was transporting Khaini packets worth Rs 18 lakh from Hyderabad to Kothavalasa in Vizianagaram district in a truck. When they reached the YV Rao real estate area near YSR Colony, the Task Force police, on a tip off, reached the spot and searched the vehicle. They noticed Gutka packets worth Rs 18 lakh were being transported in the vehicle.

ACPs of Task Force, T Kanaka Raju, VSN Varma, Circle inspector P Krishna Mohan and other team took part in the raid. The Task Force team immediately seized the vehicle, Khaini packets and cash of Rs 9,97,500.

The arrested persons include Inukula Ravi Kumar, Raighgarh area of Odisha state. He is the owner of the truck and the main accused. The other members are Gedela Satish, Eluru, Dwarapudi Swami Naidu of Vizianagaram district, Urikiti Krishna, Venkanna palem, Visakhapatnam district, Pyla Bangarappadu, Valluru, Vizianagaram district and Golagani Kiran, Tagarapu valasa area of Vizianagaram district. Main accused Ravi Kumar transports the Gutka packets along with the other goods.