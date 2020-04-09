Woman commits suicide as wedding gets cancel over dowry in Visakhapatnam

In a tragic incident, a woman has allegedly committed suicide as her wedding got cancelled over dowry issue in Visakhapatnam The deceased identified as K Rama MahaLakshmi (20), a native of Vakapadu village in S.Rayavaram mandal.

Recently, the elders of MahaLakshmi has fixed her wedding with a person who also belongs to the same village. However, the marriage got cancelled as girls parents couldn't agree to the dowry asked by the groom's family.

Over this, MahaLakshmi felt very depressed and committed suicide by hanging herself to the ceiling fan when there was no one present in the house on Tuesday. Upon receiving the information, the police reached the spot, registered a case and are investigating further.