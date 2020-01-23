Woman commits suicide over boyfriend refuses to marry her in Anantapur district

Anantapur: A young woman has committed suicide as her boyfriend refused to marry her. This incident has happened in Anantapur district. The deceased identified as V Kamakshi (30), a native of Apilepalli village in Kundurpi Mandal and works as a teacher cum Physiotherapists at Kanekal.

In this context, She came into contact with Rajesh, who works as a panchayat secretary in Narayanapuram, which later turned into a love affair. On Wednesday, Kamakshi met Rajesh and raised their marriage issue, where he refused her proposal, which let into a heated argument between them.

Kamakshi who became very upset over her boyfriend's words came to the workplace. At around 3 pm, she said to her colleagues that she is going to the bank and went to her quarters.

After reaching her room, she phoned her sister Shriti and said that she has been cheated by her boyfriend and said she doesn't want to live. Shriti told the matter with her elder brother, where he in return informed Kamakshi's colleagues. Immediately, they reached her quarters and tried to open the door.

When they looked from the window, Kamakshi was found hanging herself to the ceiling fan in the bedroom. On receiving the information, the police reached the spot. based on the suicide note, the police have registered a case and investigating further.