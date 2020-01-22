Woman found lying on road under unconscious condition in Ongole

Ongole: In an incident, a woman was found lying on the road in an unconscious condition with her clothes stripped off at the outskirts of Kesavaraju Kunta in Ongole.

The locals who noticed her immediately informed the police. On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and shifted the victim to the hospital.

The police also discovered the cloths, and condoms near the site where the woman was lying. With this, they raise suspect that she has been gang-raped and later left on the road. The woman is currently receiving treatment at the hospital. The complete details will be known once she comes back to consciousness.