Woman held for killing husband with lover's help

Bengaluru: A woman, her lover and his friend were arrested by Jigani police in Anekal taluk for allegedly killing her husband to keep their extra marital affair alive. The accused was identified as Prema and her lover Shivamallu and his friend Mallesh. Prema and the victim Madesh, a tailor by profession in Jigani, had been married for two years. They have two children.

According to police, Madesh stayed back in Jigani and sent his wife Prema and children to her native place in Tamil Nadu during lockdown. Prema developed an affair with local man Shivamallu during her visit.

After returning from her hometown, to keep her affair alive, Prema in collusion with Shivamallu, tried in vain to kill Madesh. They took the help of Mallesh on October 17 and killed him by smashing his face with a stone.

Jigani police registered a case and investigated the role of Prema. Finally, police managed to arrest three accused on Saturday morning.