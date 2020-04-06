Woman kills husband with boyfriend's help, held in Madanapalle

The police have arrested a woman who killed her husband by crushing him with a lorry with the help of her boyfriend. This crime has taken place at Madanapalle town in Chittoor district on Saturday night.

Going into the details, Balasubrahmanyam (35), a native of Siddavaram panchayat in Peddamandyam mandal got love marriage to Renuka of Neerugattuvaripalle 11 years ago. The couple has three children.

Balasubrahmanyam runs a bookstall near Kadiri road here in the town, and later he got loss in the business. After which, he moved to Tirupati and started travels business two years ago. His wife Renuka and children remained at Madanapalle.

In this context, Renuka met a person named Nagi Reddy, who was a political leader, which later developed into an illegal affair. Then, she also joined the political party and became intimate with him.

Recently, Balasubrahmanyam left the travels business in Tirupati and returned back to Madanapalle and started other business here. With Balasubrahmanyam came back, Renuka couldn't have time to spend with her boyfriend. However, she managed to meet Nagi Reddy in the name of party activities.

Somehow, Subrahmanyam came to know about his wife's affair and warned to change her behaviour, but she continued the relationship with her boyfriend.

She thought that Subrahmanyam has become a block to her illegal affair and decided to murder him. With this, she made a murder plan with her boyfriend, where Nagi Reddy sketched to kill Subrahmanyam by crashing him with a lorry.

On Saturday night, Subrahmanyam came out of the house to buy medicine as he was suffering from cold. Taking advantage of this, Renuka phoned her boyfriend to implement the plan.

While Subrahmanyam was riding on his bike, Nagi Reddy collided him with a lorry. In the accident, Subrahmanyam died on the spot. On receiving the information from the deceased's brother, the police registered a case and initiated the investigation.

The investigation revealed the illegal affair between Renuka and Nagi Reddy. The police got the calls data of Renuks and found that she called Nagi Reddy when Subrahmanyam went out for medicine. With this, the police took both into their custody and interrogated in their style. The police seized the lorry which was used for the murder at Valmikipuram, registered a case against the accused and sent them to remand.