Woman who set herself ablaze in front of UP Assembly, dies

Lucknow:Anjana Tiwari a.k.a. Aisha, the woman who had set herself ablaze in front of the Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha on Tuesday, has succumbed to burn injuries.

According to doctors at the hospital, she had suffered over 85 per cent burn injuries and she lost the battle on Wednesday night.

Anjana Tiwari, had changed her name after converting to Islam to marry Asif with whom she had fallen in love after divorce from her ex-husband Akhilesh Tiwari.

She had alleged that Asif had gone to Saudi Arabia in connection with his job and his family had been harassing her.

Anjana is a resident of Maharajganj.

A senior police official, who did not wish to be named, said that the matter was under investigation and it was not yet known if it was a case of 'love jihad'.

The Lucknow police has arrested Congress leader Alok Prasad, son of former Governor of Rajasthan Sukhdev Prasad, for allegedly provoking Anjana to immolate herself. Alok's location was found to be around the Vidhan Sabha on the day and time of the incident.