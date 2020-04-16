Youth attacks woman, her son with knife during lockdown in Tirupati

In a freak incident, some unidentified youth has allegedly attacked an older woman and her son with a knife for asking them why they have come out during the lockdown. This crime has taken place in Tirupati.

Going into the details, six unknown youth were seen roaming on the road near Gangamma temple at Tatayagunta when an older woman who runs a shop near temple questioned them why they came out amidst of Coronavirus lockdown and told to return to their homes.

Over this, the youth answered her recklessly, where she informed the matter to the police. On receiving the information, the police reached the spot, warned and sent them away.

With this, the youth developed anger on the older woman for informing the police. After policemen left from the place, the six again came on the road and created a ruckus.

They destroyed the woman's shop and attacked her with a knife. Meanwhile, her son reached there and tried to stop them, where they also attacked him. The CCTV camera instaled nearby captured the entire incident. Based on the CCTV footage, the police are investigating the case.