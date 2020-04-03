Youth commits suicide after police seized cycle over violating lockdown rules in Guntur district

In a tragic incident, a youth has committed suicide and makes selfie video claiming police responsible for his extreme step at Bapatla town in Guntur district on Thursday. The deceased identified as Pedada Srinivas Rao (17), a native of Krishna district.

According to the sources, the police found Srinivas riding bicycle from Chittoor district and was trying to reach his native village in Krishna district. He works in Chittoor and started his journey on March 30th.

When he reached Stuartpuram near Bapatla, the police took him into their custody and seized his cycle. On the same night, he was released on personal bond, but his cycle remained at the PS.

Later, Srinivas reached the Bapatla new bus station, made a selfie video, where he stated that Vedullapalli police are responsible for his death and committed suicide by hanging to a tree at the bus stop. As the video has gone viral on social media, AP DGP Gautam Sawang ordered for the investigation.