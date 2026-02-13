Kharge flags caste discrimination in RS

New Delhi: Congress President and Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday raised concerns in the Upper House over incidents of caste-based discrimination, urging the government to ensure strict and time-bound enforcement of constitutional safeguards.

Drawing the House’s attention to a reported case in Odisha, Kharge said an anganwadi centre had allegedly been boycotted for three months after some members of a community refused to let their children consume food prepared by a Dalit helper-cum-cook. He said such incidents were disturbing, particularly at a time when the country speaks of social reform, unity and development. Anganwadi centres, he noted, are crucial for children’s physical and cognitive development, and discrimination that disrupts their functioning can adversely affect child growth and nutrition.

Kharge argued that the incident undermines the Right to Education under Article 21(A) and runs counter to Article 47 of the Constitution, which directs the state to raise nutrition levels and improve public health. He said the matter should also be examined in the wider context of caste-based discrimination in workplaces.

Citing previous cases, Kharge referred to an incident in Madhya Pradesh involving the alleged humiliation of a tribal labourer, a reported suicide of a 28-year-old Dalit government employee in Gujarat following alleged caste harassment, and allegations of institutional caste bias within the police force in Chandigarh after the death of a senior officer. These episodes, he said, indicate that caste prejudice persists not only in society but also in professional spaces, affecting the dignity, safety and career progression of individuals from marginalised communities.