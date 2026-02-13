Google Flags Rising Threat of Rogue AI Clones Targeting Gemini

As artificial intelligence becomes more deeply woven into everyday life, a new and unsettling threat is emerging. Google has revealed that hackers are actively attempting to clone its Gemini AI chatbot — a move that could have serious consequences for the broader AI ecosystem.

In a detailed report, Google disclosed that certain attackers have tried to manipulate Gemini into revealing sensitive operational details that could be used to recreate or replicate the model. The company refers to these tactics as “distillation attacks,” a method designed to push AI systems into exposing confidential information about how they function behind the scenes.

While discussions about AI going rogue or generating harmful outputs are not new, the possibility of malicious actors building a functional clone of a major AI system takes the threat to an entirely different level.

How the Cloning Attempts Work

According to Google, attackers are attempting to clone Gemini using “model extraction.” This technique involves flooding the chatbot with hundreds of thousands of carefully designed prompts. Over time, by analysing the responses, bad actors may be able to reverse-engineer patterns, behaviours, and underlying logic that power the system.

The extracted information can then be used to develop competing AI models or enhance existing ones. In effect, it is a digital attempt to siphon off the intellectual and technological backbone of a sophisticated AI platform.

Google has previously warned about such risks, but its latest report adds a new dimension. The company suggests that these operations may not be limited to independent hackers. Instead, the attacks appear to be highly organized — potentially orchestrated by private companies or even research groups with significant resources and technical expertise.

A Growing Industry-Wide Concern

The implications extend far beyond Google. Major tech companies invest billions of dollars into building, training, and maintaining AI systems. If attackers can successfully replicate these models through extraction techniques, it could undermine the very foundation of the AI business model.

Smaller AI firms may be especially vulnerable. Unlike tech giants with expansive security infrastructure, emerging companies may lack the resources needed to detect and prevent such advanced attacks. A successful cloning operation could disrupt innovation, distort competition, and erode trust in AI platforms.

Why Users Should Care

For everyday users, the danger is subtle but real. If rogue AI clones circulate online, distinguishing between authentic platforms and malicious imitations could become increasingly difficult. In a worst-case scenario, users may unknowingly interact with cloned systems designed to harvest personal data or spread misinformation.

Data scraping at scale could further blur the lines. If attackers build clones that convincingly mimic legitimate AI tools, individuals might share sensitive information, believing they are engaging with trusted platforms.

Gemini may not be the only target. As AI adoption accelerates, similar cloning attempts could be directed at other leading models. The message from Google is clear: as AI grows more powerful, so do the threats surrounding it.

The coming years may not just be about advancing AI capabilities — they will also be about defending them.